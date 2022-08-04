Andrea’s Project, TxDOT dedicate sign on U.S. 87 to remember woman killed by drunk driving

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Andrea’s Project and Texas Department of Transportation dedicated a sign today on U.S. 87 to remember a woman killed by a drunk driver.

The memorial sign is for Carol Marquez, who was killed May 2, 2021 after a drunk driver struck her vehicle, according to a TxDOT news release.

The sign is on U.S. 87 northbound, right before the Country Club Road exit.

Amarillo currently ranks four in the state for the most fatal and serious injury wrecks caused by drunk driving, TxDOT said.

From 2019 to 2021, Potter and Randall counties had about 905 crashes, 33 deaths and 457 injuries related to drunk driving.

TxDOT (TxDOT)

TxDOT (TxDOT)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.