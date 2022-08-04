Amarillo Zoo celebrating International Cat Day with activities this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to celebrate International Cat Day at the Amarillo Zoo this weekend.

The feline event is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. at the zoo, located at 700 Comanchero Trail.

From 9:30 a.m. to noon, the Amarillo Animal management and Welfare will also have cat adoptions.

During the day, visitors will be able to create their own cat toys at an enrichment craft station.

Tiger headbands are $1 and free tiger face paint is included.

Here is the full schedule of events:

9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Face Paint and Enrichment Station

10:00 a.m. Bobcat Enrichment and chat

11:00 a.m. Safari Show

1:00 p.m. African Lion Enrichment and chat

2:00 p.m. Serval Enrichment and chat

3:00 p.m. Bengal Tiger Enrichment and chat

