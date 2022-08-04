Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Zoo celebrating International Cat Day with activities this weekend

The Amarillo Zoo is hosting an event. Source: Amarillo Zoo
The Amarillo Zoo is hosting an event. Source: Amarillo Zoo
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to celebrate International Cat Day at the Amarillo Zoo this weekend.

The feline event is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. at the zoo, located at 700 Comanchero Trail.

From 9:30 a.m. to noon, the Amarillo Animal management and Welfare will also have cat adoptions.

During the day, visitors will be able to create their own cat toys at an enrichment craft station.

Tiger headbands are $1 and free tiger face paint is included.

Here is the full schedule of events:

  • 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Face Paint and Enrichment Station
  • 10:00 a.m. Bobcat Enrichment and chat
  • 11:00 a.m. Safari Show
  • 1:00 p.m. African Lion Enrichment and chat
  • 2:00 p.m. Serval Enrichment and chat
  • 3:00 p.m. Bengal Tiger Enrichment and chat

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart high school updates phone and electronics policy
‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students
Mariscos El Big Boy
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
Lyndell Hall
Police locate missing woman in Dalhart
Amarillo police are looking for missing elderly man.
APD: Missing elderly man located, returns home and is safe
Clovis Police Department
Clovis police arrest homicide suspect after a woman was shot dead

Latest News

TxDOT
Andrea’s Project, TxDOT dedicate sign on U.S. 87 to remember woman killed by drunk driving
Amarillo Area CASA spokesman: "Unfortunately right now in the seven counties that we serve,...
Amarillo Area CASA holding open house, in need of volunteers
The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is offering some free admission.
Panhandle Plains Historical Museum offering some free admission
lake Meredith levels
Lake Meredith still stressed despite recent rainfall increasing water levels