Amarillo police continue looking for suspect in robberies along Amarillo Boulevard East

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police continue searching for the suspect involved in two separate robberies at businesses along Amarillo Boulevard East this week.

The robberies happened between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 in the area of Amarillo Boulevard East an North Grand Street.

The suspect is described as around 5-foot-6, slim build, wearing rimless prescription glasses, a mask, a gray hoodie, black ball cap and light colored jeans.

The man was armed with a revolver.

If you have any information on these robberies, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Boulevard East robbery suspect (Hancock, Michael | Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

