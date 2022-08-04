Amarillo Area CASA holding open house, in need of volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area CASA is holding an open house to meet the staff and learn about the work it is doing.

The event takes place next Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and it is a come-and-go event.

CASA serves seven counties in the area: Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Hutchinson, Swisher, Potter And Randall.

Recruitment and Training Director for CASA Dough Hathcock said right now it is struggling to find volunteers, but he is hopeful people will come help to volunteer.

“Unfortunately right now there is a huge crisis with where we can keep the kids here in the Panhandle,” Hathcock said. “Unfortunately a lot of these kids are being sent to Dallas, Houston, places like that.”

The Texas Panhandle has one of the highest rates of confirmed child abuse in the state, with Potter County averaging twice the state average rate.

Hathcock said by keeping foster children within their own community, they are familiar with what helps them. He added CASA is holding classes later this month to become a volunteer.

“If we can find a volunteer from Borger [for example] who is willing to work with a Borger child, there’s already a connection there that maybe you can help just make that kid feel a little bit more at home,” Hathcock said.

Volunteering to help with CASA means supporting a foster child while he or she is waiting for permanent housing.

Hathcock said the training is about 32 hours, and CASA will be offering a “flash course” which can be taken in one day.

“Some of that is going to be online stuff that you can do at home at your own convenience. The other half is going to be stuff that is done here in our CASA office,” Hathcock said.

Hathcock noted that while CASA is based in Amarillo, the organization and classes are very accessible to everyone in the counties it serves.

“Those who are outside of the Amarillo area, we have very flexible options,” Hathcock said. “We can come to you. We can also Zoom you in, so that way you’re not having to drive in.”

For information on how to become a CASA volunteer, visit its website here.

