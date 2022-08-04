Who's Hiring?
1 dead after motorcycle crash north Tucumcari

One person has died after a motorcycle crash near Tucumcari.
One person has died after a motorcycle crash near Tucumcari.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash near Tucumcari.

According to the release, on August 1, at around 9 p.m., New Mexico State Police officers were called to New Mexico State Road north of Tucumcari about a motorcycle crash.

The investigation showed that a 2002 Harley Davidson, ridden by 60-year-old Robert S. Evans, of Nara Visa, was traveling east on State Road 104 when he struck a deer on the roadway. 

Evans was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered life-threatening-injuries. 

He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say, alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

