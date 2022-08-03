Wild & Free on 83′ event set for this weekend in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Texas (KFDA) - Wellington’s Wild & Free on 83′ event is set for this weekend.
The event, running from Aug. 5-7, will be packed with activities, food vendors, a car show, a cornhole contest, swimming and more.
It is held at the Collingsworth County Courthouse Square.
The swimming fee is $5 on Friday and $6 on Saturday and Sunday.
For a full list of activities, go here.
