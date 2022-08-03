Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Wild & Free on 83′ event set for this weekend in Wellington

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, Texas (KFDA) - Wellington’s Wild & Free on 83′ event is set for this weekend.

The event, running from Aug. 5-7, will be packed with activities, food vendors, a car show, a cornhole contest, swimming and more.

It is held at the Collingsworth County Courthouse Square.

The swimming fee is $5 on Friday and $6 on Saturday and Sunday.

For a full list of activities, go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart high school updates phone and electronics policy
‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students
Mariscos El Big Boy
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly will not have to post a $6 million bond in his lawsuit against...
Judge rules Amarillo businessman does not need to post $6 million bond in lawsuit against the city
Amarillo police are investigating two armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard.
Amarillo Police investigating 2 armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard
Randall County Sheriff's Office
One-vehicle wreck closes traffic on Sundown between Soncy, Coulter

Latest News

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare celebrates ‘clear the shelter’ with adoption discounts
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare celebrates ‘clear the shelter’ with adoption discounts
Sgt. Krishauna Mckinney, who has worked with the department for 19 years, will be the "new...
Potter County Sheriff’s Office announces new Crime Prevention Sgt
Mark Vitner is the managing director and senior economist for Wells Fargo. He talked with us...
Panhandle economy doing well despite fears of recession
Amarillo police are looking for missing elderly man.
Amarillo police looking for missing elderly man