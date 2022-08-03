Who's Hiring?
Texas Sales Tax Holiday happening this weekend

This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7.
This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7.(Live 5/File)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas shoppers can save money this weekend on qualified items priced below $100.

From Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7, Texas state law will exempt tax on items such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks that are priced below $100.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says, “with inflation driving prices higher on just about everything, this sales sax holiday provides Texas families some small relief managing the costs associated with kids heading back to the classroom.”

According to the Comptroller’s office, shoppers will save $112 million in state and local sales tax this year.

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org

