Spotty Showers and Toasty Temps

A weak front looks to push in this morning, not really changing our temperatures, but possibly becoming the catalyst for showers by midday and thunderstorms this evening. Right now, coverage seems to be limited, but parts of the area could see some rain, and strong winds. Otherwise, expect business as usual, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and like I said, winds turning out of the north.

Rain chances continue Thursday, but back off for the weekend.

