Potter County Sheriff’s Office announces new Crime Prevention Sgt

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new Sgt. of the Crime Prevention Team.

Sgt. Krishauna McKinney, who has worked with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for 19 years, said she will be the new face of the department.

One aspect of her new job, Sgt. McKinney said, is overseeing the Citizens Academies programs for adults, which begins Sep. 6.

“They are 12 week academies that we will have here at the law enforcement center, and each week they will hear from a different speaker in Potter County that gives them a better view on law enforcement and why we do what we do,” McKinney said.

McKinney added dozens of adults have already applied for the program.

In addition to overseeing the crime prevention program, McKinney said she will be doing a number of other things such as going to schools to speak with counselors about gun safety and showing up to community events.

“I also do the student internships with the schools, that we pick five kids that can come out from local high schools - that can come out and intern with Potter County, and they can work with different divisions here,” McKinney said.

She added she is willing to speak with schools in the area, saying to give her a call and she will be there.

