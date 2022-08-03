‘It helps children not be quite as scared’: City of Borger hosts National Night Out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders across the country are connecting with their neighborhoods tonight for National Night Out.

The nation-wide event was started by The National Association of Town Watch back in 1984 and is held the first Tuesday in August.

Several different entities from law enforcement to fire departments came together in Borger to host a National Night Out event on Main Street.

The event featured live music, games and food, while also inviting the community to spend time with those who protect and serve them.

The whole goal was to allow the community and children to have face-to-face interactions to the first responders in their towns.

“It helps children not be quite as scared, the equipment we have out, we’ve actually showed that to them too. That assists in helping them understand, ‘hey if you see us coming in, we are here to get you out, not to hurt you,’” said Alan Wells, fire chief, Stinnett Fire Department.

The Borger Police Department said serving in a town like Borger is different.

“The people here, we have great people who live here in Borger. They are very supportive with their law enforcement and supportive of their first responders and they’re friendly and we can enjoy getting to visit with them and talking to them fortunately we don’t have a lot of the issues you see maybe nation-wide here in the smaller cities,” said Donnie Davis, Chief of Police, Borger Police Department.

This is the City of Borger’s second year participating in National Night Out and it hopes to continue to grow each year.

