Doppler Dave’s Forecast & Radar Update

Scattered storms will be the focus of our outlook for the next couple of evenings while temperatures show little change for a few days. Mid to upper 90s are in place today with a few spots touching 100 in eastern areas. A few storms are drifting through the area, but will remain rather spotty. Rain chances pick up a bit tomorrow afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

