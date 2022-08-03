Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave’s Forecast & Radar Update

By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT
Scattered storms will be the focus of our outlook for the next couple of evenings while temperatures show little change for a few days. Mid to upper 90s are in place today with a few spots touching 100 in eastern areas. A few storms are drifting through the area, but will remain rather spotty. Rain chances pick up a bit tomorrow afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

