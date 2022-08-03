Countdown to kick off: Bushland Falcons

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight’s countdown to kick off features the Bushland Falcons.

The team has made the playoffs 10 years in a row, making it two rounds deep last year.

During their fall camp today, Bushland High School Football Head Coach Josh Reynolds shared what’s in store for the upcoming season.

“We want to take it to the next step every year and just build on each year. And I think that’s how you build a program not just a team. Obviously we’re looking to you know, one of our first goals we always talk about is win be the district champion. We think that’s really important,” Reynolds said.

He said they are determined to take it all the way this season.

“We want to be the district champion, we want to go definitely farther than we did last year,” Reynolds said. “We know we got beat out in round two last year. Our expectations are to not be out of the playoffs then, you know, we ultimately you think you can win every game. That’s why you play so, you know, the ultimate goal is to be playing at Cowboys Stadium in week 16.”

Senior Tate Butcher said they will use lessons learned from last year to have a better season this year.

“Last year, it was a little rough,” Butcher said. “We didn’t have really a bunch of team leadership honestly but this year we got a lot of team leadership. We got a lot of people stepping up. It’s a different year this year.”

On Aug. 26, Bushland will open the 2022 season on the road at West Plains.

