Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Countdown to kick off: Bushland Falcons

Bushland High School
Bushland High School(Bushland High School)
By Greg Kerr and Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight’s countdown to kick off features the Bushland Falcons.

Bushland High School
Bushland High School(Bushland High School)

The team has made the playoffs 10 years in a row, making it two rounds deep last year.

During their fall camp today, Bushland High School Football Head Coach Josh Reynolds shared what’s in store for the upcoming season.

“We want to take it to the next step every year and just build on each year. And I think that’s how you build a program not just a team. Obviously we’re looking to you know, one of our first goals we always talk about is win be the district champion. We think that’s really important,” Reynolds said.

He said they are determined to take it all the way this season.

“We want to be the district champion, we want to go definitely farther than we did last year,” Reynolds said. “We know we got beat out in round two last year. Our expectations are to not be out of the playoffs then, you know, we ultimately you think you can win every game. That’s why you play so, you know, the ultimate goal is to be playing at Cowboys Stadium in week 16.”

Senior Tate Butcher said they will use lessons learned from last year to have a better season this year.

“Last year, it was a little rough,” Butcher said. “We didn’t have really a bunch of team leadership honestly but this year we got a lot of team leadership. We got a lot of people stepping up. It’s a different year this year.”

On Aug. 26, Bushland will open the 2022 season on the road at West Plains.

Be sure to watch the Wrap Up every Friday night during the high school football season.

The show will be packed with scores and highlights from all across the Panhandle.

The Wrap Up kicks off on Aug. 26 at 11:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 10.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart high school updates phone and electronics policy
‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Mariscos El Big Boy
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in deadly weekend shooting

Latest News

The Tasocsa Lady Rebels have found their new basketball head coach. AISD announced the hiring...
Tascosa hires head coach Chris Sumrall to lead Lady Rebels basketball
VIDEO: Tascosa hires head coach Chris Sumrall to lead Lady Rebels basketball
The West Plains Wolves worked out in their weight room and indoor turf facility earlier this...
West Plains basketball drills in new gym
VIDEO: West Plains basketball drills in new gym