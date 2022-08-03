Clovis police investigating deadly overnight shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead overnight.

Around 12:38 a.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Cesar Chavez Drive for a call that someone had been shot in the head.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside an entryway to one of the apartment buildings on the floor with a gunshot wound.

The 17-year-old was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where she died from her wounds.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was activated and is investigating this as a homicide.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

