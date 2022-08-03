Amarillo police looking for missing elderly man
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police needs help looking for a missing elderly man last seen this morning.
88-year-old Albert Willis Baker left his home on Duling Lane last night at around 9:30 p.m., and was last seen on Canyon Drive this morning at 5:30 a.m.
Baker was last seen driving a red 2014 GMC Sierra pick up truck wearing blue jeans and a plaid button down shirt.
If you have any information on his location, call the Amarillo Police Department at 806 378-3038.
