Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare celebrates ‘clear the shelter’ with adoption discounts

VIDEO: Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare celebrates ‘clear the shelter’ with adoption discounts
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is celebrating ‘clear the shelter’ this month for the first time since the pandemic.

Clear the shelter is a national initiative and AAMW is excited to bring it back to Amarillo.

“We are just celebrating the idea of getting as many animals out of the shelter and into homes,” says Kayla Sell, Outreach Manager, Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare. “We are almost always at capacity and we are always looking for ways to bring people in and adopt their next family member, their furry family member.”

The adoption rates during this event are $25 for dogs and $5 for cats. This includes spaying, neutering, vaccines and microchips.

“Normally our adoption fees are $35 for dogs and $25 for cats,” says Sell. “We wanted to give another special incentive to bring people out to the shelter.”

Adoptions are available all month at the lower rate. If you’re unable to adopt, the shelter is always looking for volunteers.

“Basically, just trying to celebrate animals in general,” says Sell. “Bring them to the shelter and hopefully find their new family.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart high school updates phone and electronics policy
‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students
Mariscos El Big Boy
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly will not have to post a $6 million bond in his lawsuit against...
Judge rules Amarillo businessman does not need to post $6 million bond in lawsuit against the city
Amarillo police are investigating two armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard.
Amarillo Police investigating 2 armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard
Randall County Sheriff's Office
One-vehicle wreck closes traffic on Sundown between Soncy, Coulter

Latest News

Collingsworth County Chamber of Commerce - Wellington Texas
Wild & Free on 83′ event set for this weekend in Wellington
Sgt. Krishauna Mckinney, who has worked with the department for 19 years, will be the "new...
Potter County Sheriff’s Office announces new Crime Prevention Sgt
Mark Vitner is the managing director and senior economist for Wells Fargo. He talked with us...
Panhandle economy doing well despite fears of recession
Amarillo police are looking for missing elderly man.
Amarillo police looking for missing elderly man