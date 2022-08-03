Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare celebrates ‘clear the shelter’ with adoption discounts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is celebrating ‘clear the shelter’ this month for the first time since the pandemic.

Clear the shelter is a national initiative and AAMW is excited to bring it back to Amarillo.

“We are just celebrating the idea of getting as many animals out of the shelter and into homes,” says Kayla Sell, Outreach Manager, Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare. “We are almost always at capacity and we are always looking for ways to bring people in and adopt their next family member, their furry family member.”

The adoption rates during this event are $25 for dogs and $5 for cats. This includes spaying, neutering, vaccines and microchips.

“Normally our adoption fees are $35 for dogs and $25 for cats,” says Sell. “We wanted to give another special incentive to bring people out to the shelter.”

Adoptions are available all month at the lower rate. If you’re unable to adopt, the shelter is always looking for volunteers.

“Basically, just trying to celebrate animals in general,” says Sell. “Bring them to the shelter and hopefully find their new family.”

