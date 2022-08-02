Who's Hiring?
WT hosting event to learn about ‘Ten Tall Texans You’ve Probably Never Heard Of’

West Texas A&M University’s Center for the Study of the American West will host author James L....
West Texas A&M University’s Center for the Study of the American West will host author James L. Haley as he shares “Ten Tall Texans You’ve Probably Never Heard Of.”(Mark Matson | Source: WT Website)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University’s Center for the Study of the American West will host author James L. Haley as he shares “Ten Tall Texans You’ve Probably Never Heard Of.”

The event is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, August 4, in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall.

The event is know to be unexpected, sometimes hilarious and always fascinating.

“I’ve been a fan of James Haley since I read his first book, ‘The Buffalo War: The History of the Red River Indian Uprising of 1874′ which is about our region,” said Dr. Alex Hunt, CSAW director and Haley Endowed Professor of Western Studies.

