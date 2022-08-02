Who's Hiring?
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue

By Stacy Sakai and Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is continuing to welcome new businesses and expand other companies.

Mariscos El Big Boy
Mariscos El Big Boy(Mariscos El Big Boy)

Just about a month ago, Mariscos El Big Boy opened up and is bringing a taste of the coast to Texas.

“I’m from California so I grew up eating seafood in California, we thought it would be a real good think to bring it to Amarillo. Everything is fresh, we bring it from California,” said Mariscos Owner Victor Vargas.

Vargas said the menu sets them apart because there isn’t a lot of fresh seafood in Amarillo.

“It’s important for me and my clients that we give them something different. We bring it fresh from California twice a week,” Vargas said.

Mariscos is located on 2813 S.W. 6th Ave.

Taqueria Dalhart
Taqueria Dalhart(Taqueria Dalhart)

Coming soon to Amarillo is Taqueria Dalhart.

Their restaurant will be located on 34th and Georgia Street.

The owner said the restaurant boasts genuinely authentic Mexican dishes.

This is not Tex-Mex — this is real Mexican food.

Taqueria Dalhart is set to open this month.

Mitch’s BBQ
Mitch’s BBQ(Mitch’s BBQ)

Also another new restaurant is Mitch’s BBQ, which is opening on 34th and Georgia.

Along with their savory selections, they also make homemade pies.

Mitch’s is expected to open this month as well.

