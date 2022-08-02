‘Map the Meal Gap’ 2020 shows food insecurity at the county level in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Feeding America has released it’s ‘Map the Meal Gap’ for 2020, revealing that about 63,940 individuals face food insecurity in the Panhandle area.

The map goes in depth about each counties food insecurity and this year a new feature was breaking numbers down by demographics.

In the Texas Panhandle, one in seven (13.5 percent) of individuals and one in six (18 percent) of children face food insecurity:

One in three (29%) Black neighbors faces food insecurity

One in six (18%) Hispanic neighbors faces food insecurity

One in 13 (8%) White (non-Hispanic) neighbors faces food insecurity

“Hunger is hunger,” said Zack Wilson, Executive Director High Plains Food Bank. “It doesn’t care about your nationality or your race or gender. It’s going to affect you and in most cases hit you hard. That is, you know, what we’re looking at in this study.”

The food insecurity rate for Potter County is 16 percent and Randall County is 11 percent.

Moore County is the most food secure in our area and Cottle County has the highest food insecurity rate.

High Plains Food Back said that they anticipate the food insecurity rate to rise compared to the 2020 map.

“We have to deal with inflation and now what that means is it’s thrusting a whole new group on folks into the lime light that have never been there before,” said Wilson. “Higher cost of living from increased food cost to increased fuel cost. There are so many more compromises that people make on putting food on the table than they ever had to and many for the first time.”

