Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Judge rules Amarillo businessman does not need to post $6 million bond in lawsuit against the city

Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly will not have to post a $6 million bond in his lawsuit against...
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly will not have to post a $6 million bond in his lawsuit against the city concerning Civic Center improvements and expansion. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly will not have to post a $6 million bond in his lawsuit against the city concerning Civic Center improvements and expansion.

The court filed the ruling today.

The city claimed the bond was needed due to potential delays due to the lawsuit. The city said the delays might increase costs because of inflation and rising interest rates.

Fairly filed the lawsuit in June, saying the plan goes against what citizens have voted on.

The lawsuit also says the city moved forward without following proper procedures like making clear the terms of the $260 million in proposed debt.

A trial is set for October.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Dalhart high school updates phone and electronics policy
‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in deadly weekend shooting
DPS are investigating a crash on US 54 resulting two people dead in Dallam County.
2 dead, 1 injured after crash on US 54 in Dallam County

Latest News

Coffee Memorial Blood Center offers new COVID-19 antibody testing
Coffee Memorial Blood Center donates $4,745 to the 100 Club
Mariscos El Big Boy
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
The City of Canyon held a public hearing and approved the proposed budget for 2022-2023.
City of Canyon approves proposed budget for 2022-2023
Renovations and the new Randall Junior High School will be unveiled.
Canyon ISD to hold open house for new junior high