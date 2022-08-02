Judge rules Amarillo businessman does not need to post $6 million bond in lawsuit against the city

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly will not have to post a $6 million bond in his lawsuit against the city concerning Civic Center improvements and expansion.

The court filed the ruling today.

The city claimed the bond was needed due to potential delays due to the lawsuit. The city said the delays might increase costs because of inflation and rising interest rates.

Fairly filed the lawsuit in June, saying the plan goes against what citizens have voted on.

The lawsuit also says the city moved forward without following proper procedures like making clear the terms of the $260 million in proposed debt.

A trial is set for October.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.