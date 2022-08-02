Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks August Heat, Rain Chances

Jay Grymes gives the 4 p.m. weather for Tuesday, August 2
By Dave Oliver
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sunny skies and hot temperatures prevail today with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Any rain activity this evening will be confined to a few isolated storms near the New Mexico border. Temperatures are not expected to change much this week, but rain chances look slightly better tomorrow and Thursday with evening storm chances picking up a but. By the weekend, sunshine will dominate again with highs in the mid 90s.

