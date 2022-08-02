Boots Vs. Badges charity softball game this weekend
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boots vs. Badges charity softball game will be taking place this weekend.
Tickets are available for $10 at any Amarillo, Canyon or Bushland PAK A SAK store through August 5.
Kids two and under are free.
The game will be held at Hodgetown this Saturday, August 6. Gates open at 6:05 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets will sold at the gate as well.
All proceeds benefit The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle & Coffee Memorial Blood Center.
