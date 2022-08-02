Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Boots Vs. Badges charity softball game this weekend

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boots vs. Badges charity softball game will be taking place this weekend.

Tickets are available for $10 at any Amarillo, Canyon or Bushland PAK A SAK store through August 5.

Kids two and under are free.

The game will be held at Hodgetown this Saturday, August 6. Gates open at 6:05 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets will sold at the gate as well.

All proceeds benefit The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle & Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

The Boots Vs. Badges event will be taking place this coming weekend.
The Boots Vs. Badges event will be taking place this coming weekend.(Boots vs. Badges)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart high school updates phone and electronics policy
‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in deadly weekend shooting
Mariscos El Big Boy
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue

Latest News

Amarillo police are investigating two armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard.
Amarillo Police investigating 2 armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard
West Texas A&M University’s Center for the Study of the American West will host author James L....
WT hosting event to learn about ‘Ten Tall Texans You’ve Probably Never Heard Of’
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly will not have to post a $6 million bond in his lawsuit against...
Judge rules Amarillo businessman does not need to post $6 million bond in lawsuit against the city
Coffee Memorial Blood Center offers new COVID-19 antibody testing
Coffee Memorial Blood Center donates $4,745 to the 100 Club