Boots Vs. Badges charity softball game this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boots vs. Badges charity softball game will be taking place this weekend.

Tickets are available for $10 at any Amarillo, Canyon or Bushland PAK A SAK store through August 5.

Kids two and under are free.

The game will be held at Hodgetown this Saturday, August 6. Gates open at 6:05 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets will sold at the gate as well.

All proceeds benefit The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle & Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

The Boots Vs. Badges event will be taking place this coming weekend. (Boots vs. Badges)

