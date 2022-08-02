Amarillo Zoo opens registration for preschool program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Zoo is opening registration for their Animal & Environmental Preschool Program.

The program is for children between the ages of three and five years old for children who are not starting kindergarten or are homeschooled in the fall.

Children in the program will be able to learn about nature through activities, games, animal encounters, and more.

AEPP is a six-week long program that’s held once a week for an hour and half.

AEPP will hold a fall, winter, and spring session.

Registration is $100 per child. To register your child, go here.

