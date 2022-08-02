Amarillo Police investigating 2 armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating two armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard.

According to officials, at 10:16 a.m. officials got a call about a business on Amarillo Boulevard about a suspect pulling a gun on an employee and leaving with money.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing all black clothing and a black bandana over his face.

Officials say a second call came in at 10:30 a.m., from a business at Amarillo Boulevard about a suspect pulling a gun on the employees and left with money.

This suspect was described as a black man wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a ball cap, glasses and a dark colored bandana over his face.

No injuries have been reported.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Officials say there is no evidence to prove that these two incidents are connected.

If you have any information about these robberies, call the Amarillo Police Department at 806 378-3038.

