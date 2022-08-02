Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Police investigating 2 armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard

Amarillo police are investigating two armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard.
Amarillo police are investigating two armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating two armed robberies on Amarillo Boulevard.

According to officials, at 10:16 a.m. officials got a call about a business on Amarillo Boulevard about a suspect pulling a gun on an employee and leaving with money.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing all black clothing and a black bandana over his face.

Officials say a second call came in at 10:30 a.m., from a business at Amarillo Boulevard about a suspect pulling a gun on the employees and left with money.

This suspect was described as a black man wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a ball cap, glasses and a dark colored bandana over his face.

No injuries have been reported.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Officials say there is no evidence to prove that these two incidents are connected.

If you have any information about these robberies, call the Amarillo Police Department at 806 378-3038.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalhart high school updates phone and electronics policy
‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in deadly weekend shooting
Mariscos El Big Boy
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue

Latest News

West Texas A&M University’s Center for the Study of the American West will host author James L....
WT hosting event to learn about ‘Ten Tall Texans You’ve Probably Never Heard Of’
The Boots Vs. Badges event will be taking place this coming weekend.
Boots Vs. Badges charity softball game this weekend
Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly will not have to post a $6 million bond in his lawsuit against...
Judge rules Amarillo businessman does not need to post $6 million bond in lawsuit against the city
Coffee Memorial Blood Center offers new COVID-19 antibody testing
Coffee Memorial Blood Center donates $4,745 to the 100 Club