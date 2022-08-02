Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City Council splits on setting maximum property tax rate

Member Cole Stanley was the only no vote on increasing the rate from 44 cents per $100 of property value to 49 cents.
By Kevin Welch
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council split today on setting a maximum property tax rate with two weeks remaining to finalize it.

Member Cole Stanley was the only no vote on increasing the rate from 44 cents per $100 of property value to 49 cents.

He questioned including debt payments for the Civic Center expansion and improvement program being challenged in court.

The change would mean an increase of about $4 per month for the owner of property with a tax appraisal of $100,000.

