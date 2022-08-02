Above Average

Monday’s showers have left the region, and so have our better rain chances in the extended forecast. Now, that being said, there is a chance for some scattered activity late Wednesday, but for today and the rest of the week, things are looking a little more sunny and warm. The current pattern, thanks to the high pressure of course, is going to put our temperatures in the mid-90s for the remainder of the week. For Tuesday, expect breezy southwest winds that dry us out somewhat. Starting Wednesday, a wind shift will cause calmer conditions which will continue all week.

