Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Above Average

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monday’s showers have left the region, and so have our better rain chances in the extended forecast. Now, that being said, there is a chance for some scattered activity late Wednesday, but for today and the rest of the week, things are looking a little more sunny and warm. The current pattern, thanks to the high pressure of course, is going to put our temperatures in the mid-90s for the remainder of the week. For Tuesday, expect breezy southwest winds that dry us out somewhat. Starting Wednesday, a wind shift will cause calmer conditions which will continue all week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Dalhart high school updates phone and electronics policy
‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students
Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in deadly weekend shooting
DPS are investigating a crash on US 54 resulting two people dead in Dallam County.
2 dead, 1 injured after crash on US 54 in Dallam County

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Quick Warm-Up
Shelden Web Graphic
Drying out, somewhat
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Rain Chance Lower, Temperatures Higher
Higher Temperatures, Lower Rain Chances
Higher Temperatures, Lower Rain Chances