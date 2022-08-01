Tx Panhandle residents able to receive free tax help for missed stimulus checks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Anyone who still hasn’t received their stimulus checks can do so with free tax help.

Panhandle Community Services said even though tax day has past, the company is offering the free tax help for different services.

Officials said those in the Panhandle can claim child tax credit, claim refunds up to three years back, request missing stimulus payments and more.

For those interested, make an appointment by calling (806) 372-2531 or (800) 676-4727.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.