Quick Warm-Up

By Kevin Selle
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After the soaking rain at the end of last week, the rain chances are much lower the next few days. A ridge of high pressure over the southwest will keep rain chances down and bring temperatures up briefly. Small disturbances in the upper-level wind flow leave a small chance for a handful of showers, on and off, for the next few days. The average high temperature this time of year for Amarillo is 92 degrees. We will be a few degrees above that through the rest of the week, with the warmest conditions the next couple of days.

