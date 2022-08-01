Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) – A hungry traveler may have just paid for the most expensive McDonald’s breakfast ever.
The passenger traveling from Indonesia to Australia is being fined $1,874 for leaving two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant in their luggage.
A biosecurity dog sniffed out the sandwiches, which were then sent to be tested for foot and mouth disease.
Before this incident, Australian authorities introduced new biosecurity rules after a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia spread to Bali.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.