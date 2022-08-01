First Baptist Church of Amarillo expanding youth center ‘The Loft’, giving more students safe space

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First Baptist Church of Amarillo is expanding its youth center not only to hold the growing student population but also give them a safe space to hangout.

The nearly 40 million dollar, over 77 thousand square feet project will be nicknamed ‘The Loft’ that is being fully funded by the church.

It will be a multi-functional building for students from 7th grade to college to come to whenever they like.

The Loft will included four floors for different age levels, a parking garage, two basketball courts and fields for volleyball and other sports and hangout spots.

The expansion comes due to the church out growing its current youth center, but the new one will have multiple gathering spaces for close to 300 people.

Howard Batson, Pastor for First Baptist Church of Amarillo, says the church will be a safe place for younger members to be able to hang out.

“It changed a church with maybe narrow corridors or hallways to a place you just want to be at and hang out and visit. Get a refreshment from the coffee shop or whatever. I just think it’s a real neat place for kids to hangout and they’re looking for that, and we’ll provide that for them,” said Pastor Howard Batson.

Pastor Howard also says the expansion will allow the church to be more personal with its students.

“It’ll allow us to intersect with our students lives on almost a daily basis not just twice a week. Parents can know where their kids are, what influences are in their lives. It’ll be a neat thing for kids to want to go to church to hangout in their own space,” said Pastor Howard Batson.

The church wants to use the new space to be able to help influence younger students to the right path.

“I think it’ll expand our student ministry not only with more students but also depth wise to allow our students to be here and let First Baptist Church be the primary influence in their lives their values so they’ll have good values,” said Pastor Howard Batson.

First Baptist expects to break ground in September, and expects the project to take up to two years to complete.

