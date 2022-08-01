Drying out, somewhat

After a very wet weekend, things are looking to dry out, but not entirely. For Monday, expect warm temperatures to continue, with highs in the mid-90s and clearing skies as we go throughout the day. Showers and storms from this morning will continue to push through ahead of a possible second round this evening, mainly off to the west. Temperatures look to stay in the 90s all week with rain chances returning by late Wednesday.

