Coffee Memorial Blood Center donates $4,745 to the 100 Club

Coffee Memorial Blood Center offers new COVID-19 antibody testing
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is donating $4,745 to the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.

Officials said the money, raised through the Greater Good program, was given to the 100 Club this afternoon.

The money was raised in support of the club’s mission, which is help families of officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty.

For more information on the Greater Good program, go here.

