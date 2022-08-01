Canyon ISD to hold open house for new junior high

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon ISD will be holding an open house tomorrow showing new renovations to the high school.

The even will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. showing renovations to the high school as well as unveil the new Randall Junior High school. The junior high school is connected to the Randall High School at 9201 Bell St.

The principal of Randall Junior High Derek West said the junior high will help easily transition students into Randall High.

“The students will be able to go from Pinnacle Intermediate to Randall Junior High over to Randall High School,” West said. “This allows us to have to have a junior high which shares the same name with our high school.”

West, a graduate from Randall High School, said the identity of being a Randall Raider is something he and his community take pride in.

“We have that common identity that we are Randall Raiders,” West said. “It’s a strong connection to that identity and this community, and it means a lot to us.”

