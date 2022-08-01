Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo police arrest suspect in deadly weekend shooting

Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.(Amarillo Police Dept.)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a suspect charged with murder for a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening.

Around 8:00 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to East Park on South Ross Street for a shooting.

The victim, 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro, died at the scene.

The investigation lead to identifying 27-year-old Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr as the suspect.

The Amarillo Police Department SWAT team searched a home on Pittsburgh, but did not find him.

Later that evening, officers found him at an apartment on Dale Street. He was taken into custody on his murder warrant and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Amarillo Police seek homicide suspect
They say you have to play to win and if you win it’s a big one.
Amarillo community is feeling lucky ahead of the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
A Georgia family is sharing their story to help others after losing their baby to a rare disease.
16-month-old child dies from rare disease; family sharing story to help others

Latest News

Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 7/31
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 7/31
Canadian River flooding advisory
Canadian River flooding advisory
Clovis SWAT stand-off ends with suspect in custody
Clovis SWAT stand-off ends with suspect in custody
Amarillo Police seek homicide suspect
Amarillo Police seek homicide suspect