Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond

By Brittney Hazelton, Daffney Dawson, Jade Myers and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas.

Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night, KSLA reports.

Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters. The agencies received reports around 2 a.m. Saturday of three young children located in a private pond near Highway 77.

“We located items of clothing around a pond and in a pond. So, we centered the search around that small body of water, and with the use of divers, we were able to recover three victims at approximately 2 a.m. this morning,” Texas Game Warden Shawn Hervey said.

All three juvenile victims’ bodies were recovered from the pond, which is on a neighboring property to their home. The bodies have been sent for autopsies.

Authorities have not confirmed if all three girls are related.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

“This is not an everyday occurrence, but it does happen,” Hervey said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say you have to play to win and if you win it’s a big one.
Amarillo community is feeling lucky ahead of the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton said the cause of death is classified as an overdose.
APD: Body of man found in ditch near Mesquite classified as an overdose
Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Amarillo Police seek homicide suspect
APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton said an autopsy showed no signs of foul play.
APD: Autopsy shows no signs of foul play after woman found dead in garbage truck

Latest News

The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest,...
'This sure hurts': Man describes watching fire destroy most of Calif. town
Amarillo Police seek homicide suspect
Amarillo Police seek homicide suspect
Panhandle Rides is has launched its new website, where residents can find rides to nearly...
Panhandle Rides launches new website for counties in Panhandle
Amarillo College
Amarillo College, Los Barrios hosting dual credit event for parents
The Amarillo Police Department’s neighborhood patrol officer's unit has been successful in six...
Amarillo College police hosts ‘National Night Out’ along with other local agencies