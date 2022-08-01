Who's Hiring?
3 men facing drug charges after authorities seize meth during traffic stop in Oldham County

Three men are facing drug charges after authorities found meth during a traffic stop in Oldham County.(WAFB)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Three men are facing drug charges after authorities found meth during a traffic stop in Oldham County.

A criminal complaint said Aaron Hutcheson, Nathan Pokrajac and Jose Orozco Acevedo were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and aiding and abetting.

On July 27, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding.

The trooper noticed criminal activity behavior and asked for consent to search the vehicle.

When the driver, Hutcheson, denied consent to search his vehicle, the trooper called another trooper and his K-9 for back up.

The K-9 sniffed for drugs and smelt a narcotic odor coming from inside the vehicle.

Further investigation led to the discovery of five bundles of meth that weighed about 2.5 kilograms.

The criminal complaint said the amount of meth is consistent with distributing the drug.

During the interview, Hutcheson admitted that they knew they were transporting meth back to Arkansas.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

