3 deputies shot while serving warrant in North Carolina

A helicopter hovers over the scene where three deputies were shot in North Carolina.
A helicopter hovers over the scene where three deputies were shot in North Carolina.(Justin Lundy/WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a scene is still active after three deputies were shot Monday morning.

According to Joel Gillie, Wayne County public information officer, the deputies sustained gunshot wounds as they served an involuntary commitment warrant to a home in Dudley around 10:30 a.m.

Two deputies were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center, while one deputy is being treated at Wayne UNC Health Care, according to police.

Officials have not yet provided an update on the conditions of the deputies.

Law enforcement says the deputies were wearing utility vests when serving the papers, as a common practice in a case of an involuntary commitment.

The suspect is currently barricaded inside of the home, and the scene is still active as a police helicopter hovers over the area.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

