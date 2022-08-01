2 dead, 1 injured after crash on US 54 in Dallam County

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash on US 54 resulting two people dead in Dallam County.

According to DPS, on July 30, at around 10:15 p.m., a truck towing a trailer, was traveling southwest on US 54 while a Nissan pickup was traveling northeast.

DPS says for unknown reasons, the Nissan pickup driven by 59-year-old Blas Maldonado-Arreola with 58-year-old Patricia Ruiz-Carbajal as the passenger crossed over the center stripe into the oncoming truck and crashed head-on.

The truck then traveled off the right side of the roadway and into the ditch, where it struck a utility pole.

Arreola and Carbajal were pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

