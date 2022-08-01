Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

1 dead after motorcycle crash involving semi in Quay County

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash involving a semi on US 54 in...
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash involving a semi on US 54 in Quay County.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash involving a semi on US 54 in Quay County.

According to the release, on July 30 at around 8:00 p.m., officers were called to US 54 about a motorcyclist who had crashed into a semi.

The initial investigation indicated that

The investigation showed that 45-year-old John Alfonso Tafoya, was riding a small 212 cc minibike motorcycle traveling west in the right lane of westbound U.S. 54.

For unknown reasons, Tafoya veered into the side of a 2018 Kenworth semi that was also traveling west in the left lane of westbound U.S. 54. 

Tafoya was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash was pronounced dead on scene.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Amarillo Police seek homicide suspect
They say you have to play to win and if you win it’s a big one.
Amarillo community is feeling lucky ahead of the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in deadly weekend shooting

Latest News

Welcome Pardner
VIDEO: Sgt. Blackmon honored at Welcome Pardner's breakfast
DPS are investigating a crash on US 54 resulting two people dead in Dallam County.
2 dead, 1 injured after crash on US 54 in Dallam County
Shelden's Monday Outlook 8/1
Shelden's Monday Outlook 8/1
Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Amarillo police arrest suspect in deadly weekend shooting