1 dead after motorcycle crash involving semi in Quay County

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash involving a semi on US 54 in Quay County.

According to the release, on July 30 at around 8:00 p.m., officers were called to US 54 about a motorcyclist who had crashed into a semi.

The investigation showed that 45-year-old John Alfonso Tafoya, was riding a small 212 cc minibike motorcycle traveling west in the right lane of westbound U.S. 54.

For unknown reasons, Tafoya veered into the side of a 2018 Kenworth semi that was also traveling west in the left lane of westbound U.S. 54.

Tafoya was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash was pronounced dead on scene.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

