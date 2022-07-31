Rain Chance Lower, Temperatures Higher

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Small rain chances with highs a bit above average the next few days. A ridge of high pressure will sit and wander around the southwestern part of the country. This weather pattern means warmer temperatures and small rain chances. Most will stay dry but weak disturbances will wander across the region bringing a handful of mainly later afternoon and early evening showers and thundershowers almost every day. Highs will run near 100 degrees through mid-week.

