Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

McDonald’s ends test of meatless burger in US

McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.
McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.(Source: McDonald’s via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is ending a trial run of the McPlant burger.

The McPlant is made with a plant-based protein, produced by Beyond Meat.

The test run generated a lot of interest in Beyond Meat with investors. However, Beyond Meat’s stock slid more than 5% Thursday.

Investors seem excited about Beyond Meat’s next move, Beyond Fried Chicken, which is coming to KFC.

McDonald’s future plans for the McPlant burger are unclear for now.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say you have to play to win and if you win it’s a big one.
Amarillo community is feeling lucky ahead of the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton said the cause of death is classified as an overdose.
APD: Body of man found in ditch near Mesquite classified as an overdose
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton said an autopsy showed no signs of foul play.
APD: Autopsy shows no signs of foul play after woman found dead in garbage truck

Latest News

Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Amarillo Police seek homicide suspect
Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ
Authorities in Indiana have taken a suspect into custody after a police officer was fatally...
Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested