Clovis SWAT stand-off ends with suspect in custody

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - From the Clovis Police Department:

On Saturday around 5:09 p.m., Officers of the Clovis Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of North Hull Street in reference to a caller who stated there were two girls outside of their house, and they had been asked to contact the Police.

On arrival, Officers made contact with a 24-year-old female and a 29-year-old male. Officers were told by the victims that they were at 502 North Hull Street, where they met with Jesse Gomez (46 years of age). During contact with Jesse Gomez, the female relayed that she was grabbed by her hair and Jesse Gomez discharged a firearm at her. During this, a second female, who has not yet been identified, forcibly took the victim’s keys and left the area in the victim’s car. The victims made Officers aware that there was a two-year-old child in the home with Jesse Gomez. Detectives of the Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit were dispatched to investigate this incident.

Officers on scene at 502 North Hull Street began calling to Jesse Gomez over a loudspeaker at about 5:37 p.m. Based on the criminal action, Jesse Gomez’ criminal history, and that a firearm had been used, the Clovis Police Department SWAT Team was activated to respond to this event.

Detectives began generating a search warrant for 502 Hull Street and an arrest warrant for Jesse Gomez. Clovis SWAT CNU (Crisis Negotiations Unit) began calling over a loudspeaker for Jesse Gomez to surrender himself, beginning at 6:00 p.m. At 9:19 p.m., the search warrant for 502 North Hull was executed. Jesse Gomez did not respond to CNU’s pleadings. Clovis SWAT breached a door to the residence, and immediately verbally engaged Jesse Gomez. After a short period of time, Jesse Gomez handed over the 2-year-old child and surrendered himself without further incident.

Jesse Gomez was transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center, having been charged with Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Armed Robbery, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, and Battery.

