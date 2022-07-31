Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Clovis SWAT stand-off ends with suspect in custody

Jesse Gomez
Jesse Gomez(Clovis Police Thomas)
By KFDA Digtal
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - From the Clovis Police Department:

On Saturday around 5:09 p.m., Officers of the Clovis Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of North Hull Street in reference to a caller who stated there were two girls outside of their house, and they had been asked to contact the Police.

On arrival, Officers made contact with a 24-year-old female and a 29-year-old male. Officers were told by the victims that they were at 502 North Hull Street, where they met with Jesse Gomez (46 years of age). During contact with Jesse Gomez, the female relayed that she was grabbed by her hair and Jesse Gomez discharged a firearm at her. During this, a second female, who has not yet been identified, forcibly took the victim’s keys and left the area in the victim’s car. The victims made Officers aware that there was a two-year-old child in the home with Jesse Gomez. Detectives of the Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit were dispatched to investigate this incident.

Officers on scene at 502 North Hull Street began calling to Jesse Gomez over a loudspeaker at about 5:37 p.m. Based on the criminal action, Jesse Gomez’ criminal history, and that a firearm had been used, the Clovis Police Department SWAT Team was activated to respond to this event.

Detectives began generating a search warrant for 502 Hull Street and an arrest warrant for Jesse Gomez. Clovis SWAT CNU (Crisis Negotiations Unit) began calling over a loudspeaker for Jesse Gomez to surrender himself, beginning at 6:00 p.m. At 9:19 p.m., the search warrant for 502 North Hull was executed. Jesse Gomez did not respond to CNU’s pleadings. Clovis SWAT breached a door to the residence, and immediately verbally engaged Jesse Gomez. After a short period of time, Jesse Gomez handed over the 2-year-old child and surrendered himself without further incident.

Jesse Gomez was transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center, having been charged with Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Armed Robbery, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, and Battery.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say you have to play to win and if you win it’s a big one.
Amarillo community is feeling lucky ahead of the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton said the cause of death is classified as an overdose.
APD: Body of man found in ditch near Mesquite classified as an overdose
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton said an autopsy showed no signs of foul play.
APD: Autopsy shows no signs of foul play after woman found dead in garbage truck

Latest News

Original "Star Trek" cast member Nichelle Nichols poses at the premiere of the new television...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89
Jesus Manuel Hernandez Jr.
Amarillo Police seek homicide suspect
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Doctor: Biden tests positive for COVID for 2nd day in a row
5th Annual 'Unity in the Community' Water Bash
5th Annual 'Unity in the Community' Water Bash