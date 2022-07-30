Fewer Showers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The weather pattern trends drier into the new week. Scattered showers and storms are still possible to start the week, but fewer in number. As a ridge of high pressure builds over the next few days the number of showers will go down and the temperatures go up. By the middle of the week the highs will go back above average to near 100 degrees by the middle of the week. By next weekend the highs come back down to just above average and the pattern remains dry through next weekend.

