Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude

(KFDA)
By KFDA Digital
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane.

He failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to go into the median, rolling over several times, and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Elmore was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

