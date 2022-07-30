Who's Hiring?
Amarillo community is feeling lucky ahead of the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

They say you have to play to win and if you win it's a big one.
They say you have to play to win and if you win it’s a big one.(Mega Millions)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - They say you have to play to win and if you win, it’s a big one.

The Mega Millions jackpot prize for the Friday, July 29, drawing is now an estimated annualized $1.28 billion.

The jackpot is the second largest jackpot prize in game history and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Texas Lottery says sales have been outstanding in the state and retailers in Amarillo are saying the same.

“Lottery sales are three to four times what they normally are probably, at least,” said Charlie Leard, owner, M&R Liquor.

Vickie Payne says she hasn’t bought a lottery ticket in about 15 years, but with a jackpot like this, she had to.

“I would probably pay off my house and debt and maybe start my own clinic,” said Payne.

Raising Canes employees are also feeling lucky as they have another chance at winning some money.

The company purchased 50,000 lottery tickets for each employee in the company on Tuesday, however nobody won.

Todd Graves, the CEO, decided to buy another round of tickets for Friday’s drawing.

If a ticket wins, the amount would be split equally across all Raising Cane’s employees across the country.

“It could be somewhere between $8 to $10 thousand, so we are pretty pumped. A lot of crew are saying ‘hey I’m going to pay off my car or I’m gonna pay off college for this semester or I’m gonna spend money on my wishlist on amazon,’” said Jonas Davila, General Manager, Raising Cane’s on South Coulter Street.

Sales close at 9:45 p.m. CT on Friday, July 29, with the drawing happening shortly after.

