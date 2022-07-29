Wet Start To The Weekend

Conditions are favorable for more rain late today and especially tonight as a disturbance tracks into a very moist environment. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from roughly the Canadian River northward where another inch or two of rain may fall in areas that have already received some generous rain. Rain is likely in much of the area overnight and will be diminishing in coverage by tomorrow morning. Cooler air is also in place with most areas remaining in the 70s and 80s today. Highs tomorrow should stay in the upper 80s with a few scattered evening storms possible. By Sunday, sunshine will take over again and highs will warm back into the mid 90s.

