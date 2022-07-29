Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Rep. Kevin Brady plays in 25th, final Congressional Baseball Game

Rep. Kevin Brady
Rep. Kevin Brady(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former draft pick of the Atlanta Braves in the early 70s, Rep. Roger Williams, R-TX, manages the Republican baseball team.

Williams said he’s run a tight ship ever since the team began practice.

Rep. Roger Williams: (R-Texas) said, “It was March first, it was sleeting that day,” Williams said. “5:30-7 every single day. These guys are committed. And we try to run everything like we would if we were in Spring Training down in Florida.”

Fellow Texas Republican Rep. Kevin Brady has been part of 25 Congressional Baseball games.

Brady says the game helps lawmakers work across the aisle.

Rep. Kevin Brady: (R-Texas) commented “I’ve made, not just friends among our Democrat competitors, but have worked together on legislation. So, I really think this game, sports unites people, and this game unites people too.”

It’s not just about bipartisanship. Lawmakers say they were able to raise 1.7 million dollars for Washington D.C. area charities.

This is the 113th year of the contest.

Democrats have generally held the upper hand in recent history, but Republicans won 10-0 in 2022.

It wasn’t all baseball at Nationals Park. There were environmental activists protesting the event.

The U.S. Capitol Police provided additional security.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt
Amarillo police have arrested one person who is charged with murder after an overnight assault...
Amarillo police arrest suspect for murder charges after overnight assault
(File)
2 sex trafficking victims recovered, 8 men arrested for prostitution-related charges
Water Wasters
Water Wasters: Water leaking at Amarillo apartment complex
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
South Dakota's "Railroad Board and Railroad Authority" held a virtual meeting to get feedback...
South Dakota "Railroad Board" meets to discuss "quiet zones"
Starting this month and going until the voter registration deadline of Oct. 11, the group will...
Amarillo League of Women voters registering voters this Saturday for November election
abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion