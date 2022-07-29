Panhandle Rides launches new website for counties in Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandles Rides has launched its new website for people can find rides within the top 26 counties.

Panhandle Rides partnered with two regional transportation agencies, Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo City Transit to increase mobility options within the counties in the Texas Panhandle.

Panhandle Rides has launched its new website, where residents can find rides to nearly anywhere they want to go within the top 26 Texas panhandle counties (Source: Panhandle Rides)

Transportation includes fixed routes, demand service, and rides for ADA riders needing additional mobility assistance.

Trips can be booked up to 30 days in advance.

“The new website for Panhandle Rides is going to be a helpful tool that we can use at Amarillo College to help our students access information on the public transportation system in the Panhandle. The website is user-friendly and easy to navigate,” said Jordan Herrera, Director of Social Services, Amarillo College.

To access the website, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.