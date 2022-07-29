Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Grammy-winning Christian music artist Amy Grant injured in bike wreck

Amy Grant coming to Evansville’s Victory Threatre
Amy Grant(tcw-wfie)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KLTV) - Legendary Christian and pop musician Amy Grant was injured in a bicycle crash on Wednesday.

According to The Tennessean, Grant is in Vanderbilt University Medical Center being treated for cuts and abrasions received after crashing her bike when she was riding with a friend in a Nashville park.

Her representatives say she is stable. She is expected to go home later this week to continue her recovery. They noted that Grant was wearing her helmet when riding, and encouraged everyone to do the same.

Grant, who is married to country star Vince Gill, was recently named a Kennedy Center Honoree.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honor. Through the years I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us,” Grant wrote of the honor on July 21. The ceremony will be broadcast in December.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34 members of a methamphetamine ring that was operated in Dimmitt have been sentenced to a...
34 suspects sentenced to combined 364 years for involvement in meth ring in Dimmitt
Amarillo police have arrested one person who is charged with murder after an overnight assault...
Amarillo police arrest suspect for murder charges after overnight assault
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Water Wasters
Water Wasters: Water leaking at Amarillo apartment complex

Latest News

They say you have to play to win and if you win it’s a big one.
Amarillo community is feeling lucky ahead of the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
The ban will last 90 days unless conditions change.
Despite recent rainfall Randall County reinstates burn ban
APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton said the cause of death is classified as an overdose.
APD: Body of man found in ditch near Mesquite classified as an overdose
The Amarillo Police Department’s neighborhood patrol officer's unit has been successful in six...
Amarillo College police hosts ‘National Night Out’ along with other local agencies
APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton said an autopsy showed no signs of foul play.
APD: Autopsy shows no signs of foul play after woman found dead in garbage truck