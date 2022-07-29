GOOD NEWS: New art coming to Opportunity School

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many homes and businesses utilize paintings or hang other art work to decorate walls and beautify areas.

A new collection of art in Amarillo will not only decorate spaces but will also enhance learning for students in the new Opportunity School campus.

When it comes to painting, any artists in the community stepped up this week to lend an artful hand.

“We had a really great opportunity to come up for us to partner up with Opportunity School and basically they were wanting some new artwork for their new building and we were kind of wanting to do something a little more fun for the kids,” said Amarillo Art Institute Executive Director Rachel Flores said.

Opportunity School Program Quality Specialist Lesley Webb said Opportunity School is an early childhood program that serves children up to five-years-old. Their mission is to also serve families.

The Opportunity School has expanded this year and opened a new campus building.

“Our new campus we will be able to serve 120 when we are able to open all of our classrooms,” Webb said.

A new building means a lot of new space and many bare walls that need decorating. The artists were excited to jump in.

“We just said ‘this is going in a preschool so we want it to be kid appropriate, we want it to be subject matter that a kid would find fun to watch or is interesting,” Flores said. “So we decided to put together a gallery that the kids can actually touch. It will be at their level.”

Opportunity School Family Services Coordinator Monica Hernandez said they want families too see the paintings when they come inside the school.

“Children love art, they love colors and they love textures, but that’s also how they learn,” Webb said. “So when they are able to touch a picture or they’re able to talk about something that is real in the picture, that builds their language skills, it builds their interests and their desires for creativity.”

Flores added to how this is important for children.

“A lot of children that are served by the Opportunity School, this may be their first, if not their only experience of art, so we want to make it positive and show them that art can be a positive, encouraging piece that we bring into their lives,” Flores said.

Webb shared what she hopes for this opportunity.

“So we are really excited that we have been able to partner with Amarillo Art Institute to do some great pieces of art for us. We have a new building and so we really just wanted some pieces that we were able to put throughout our building,” Webb said.

When students walk the halls, they will have the opportunity to enjoy art designed from the heart just for them at their school.

Now, that’s some good news.

