Filling up rain gauges

Several inches of rain have already fallen around parts of the region, and more is likely on the way. Showers will dwindle by the mid-morning hours, giving us a short break, but going into the early afternoon, rain will begin to form off the cold front down in the southwestern portions of the area, filling in to the north, lasting until the overnight hours. Temperature-wise, expect much cooler temperatures, with highs down in the 70s-80s north of the front, mid-90s south. Rain chances will dwindle after today, making the way for sunnier skies and warmer temperatures.

